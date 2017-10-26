Two Transported To Hospital After Evacuation Of Downtown OKC Building

Two patients were transported to a local hospital after a downtown building was evacuated Thursday.

Firefighters were at the scene at North Walker Ave and West Main St. where more than 30 people were evacuated. Reports of a gas leak are under investigation, but have not been confirmed.

The evacuation began after occupants of one of the buildings' floors reported feeling ill. So far, emergency crews have been unable to locate a problem.

At least 19 people were evaluated at the scene.

Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news.