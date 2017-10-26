Crews Respond To Injury Crash Involving City Bus

The Oklahoma Senate presented and passed a resolution Thursday asking the state House to increase Oklahoma's gross production tax (GPT). State senators met late Thursday morning, a day after a budget plan failed to achieve 75 percent approval in the House on Wednesday. That budget plan included new taxes on cigarettes, gas and alcohol among other things. It did not, however, include an increase in the gross production tax on oil and gas -- something Democrats said they need in a bud...More >>
The Oklahoma Senate presented and passed a resolution Thursday asking the state House to increase Oklahoma's gross production tax (GPT). State senators met late Thursday morning, a day after a budget plan failed to achieve 75 percent approval in the House on Wednesday. That budget plan included new taxes on cigarettes, gas and alcohol among other things. It did not, however, include an increase in the gross production tax on oil and gas -- something Democrats said they need in a bud...More >>
Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news.More >>
Stay with News 9 for the latest information on breaking news.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!
Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!