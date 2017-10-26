Oklahoma State Releases 2018 Football Schedule

A seven-game home slate that includes visits from Boise State, Texas, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Iowa State headline the 2018 Oklahoma State football schedule.

The Cowboys open the season with a trio of non-conference home games against Missouri State on Sept. 1, South Alabama on Sept. 8 and Boise State on Sept. 15. The Cowboys and Broncos have never met on the gridiron, but this marks the front end of a home-and-home series between the two schools, with OSU currently scheduled to make the return trip to Boise in 2021.

The Big 12 slate opens on Sept. 22 when Texas Tech visits Boone Pickens Stadium. A Sept. 29 date with Kansas in Lawrence will be followed by an Oct. 6 home matchup with Iowa State in Stillwater, meaning that five of OSU’s first six games of the 2018 season will be played at home. The Cowboys travel to Kansas State on Oct. 13 before an Oct. 20 bye week. The October schedule concludes when Texas visits Boone Pickens Stadium on Oct. 27.

Of Oklahoma State’s four November contests, three will be played on the road. The Cowboys travel to Baylor on Nov. 3 before making the short drive to Norman for a Bedlam clash with Oklahoma on Nov. 10. A Nov. 17 visit from West Virginia puts a cap on the 2018 home schedule, with a Nov. 24 trip to TCU serving as the regular season finale.

The Big 12 Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

2018 Oklahoma State Football Schedule (dates subject to change)

Sept. 1 Missouri State

Sept. 8 South Alabama

Sept. 15 Boise State

Sept. 22 Texas Tech

Sept. 29 at Kansas

Oct. 6 Iowa State

Oct. 13 at Kansas State

Oct. 20 Bye week

Oct. 27 Texas

Nov. 3 at Baylor

Nov. 10 at Oklahoma

Nov. 17 West Virginia

Nov. 24 at TCU

Dec. 1 Big 12 Championship Game (Arlington)