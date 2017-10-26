OKCFD Explains Ways To Put Out Grease Fires - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKCFD Explains Ways To Put Out Grease Fires

OKLAHOMA CITY -

So far this year, Oklahoma City firefighters have responded to more than 100 grease fires.

In one of the most recent grease fires in the city, firefighters said a resident made the dangerous of trying to use flour instead of baking soda to put out the flames.

That fire took place on Monday evening.

Even though unattended cooking is the leading cause of house fires, firefighters said the occupant was actively cooking when the grease caught on fire.

Firefighters warn to always have a lid handy to smother the flames if a skillet catches on fire.

The grease fire in this case was made worse when the occupant threw flour on it.

"Essentially, baking soda is the same thing that is in a multi-purpose dry fire extinguisher with a few things being a little different, so it would work, but the problem is people confuse baking soda with flour. Flour actually makes a grease fire much more intense, so we really don't want to even teach that anymore," Oklahoma City fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said.

Firefighters said once these fires catch they can spread very quickly and warn when in doubt get out.

