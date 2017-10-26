Senate Chaplain: 'Give Us More Legislators Who Are Not Afraid To - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Senate Chaplain: 'Give Us More Legislators Who Are Not Afraid To Call Sin By Its Right Name'

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
In his daily prayer on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Senate Chaplain Rev. Barry Black appeared to reflect on the decision by two GOP lawmakers a day earlier to condemn the president's behavior. In his daily prayer on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, Senate Chaplain Rev. Barry Black appeared to reflect on the decision by two GOP lawmakers a day earlier to condemn the president's behavior.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

"Stand by our lawmakers and protect them with your might. Lord, refresh them with your wisdom, as you prepare them not only for time but eternity. Lord, we praise you for ethically congruent lawmakers who in their innermost beings are true and honest," Black said on the Senate floor.

"Give us more senators who are true to duty as the needle to the pole. Give us more legislators who are not afraid to call sin by its right name. Lord, provide us with more patriots who will stand for right, regardless of the consequences. We pray in your sovereign name. Amen," he added.

This comes a day after Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee, criticized Mr. Trump and said he would not support him again for president. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, also blasted the president in a lengthy speech on the Senate floor and announcing that he was dropping out of his race for re-election.  

It's not the first time Black has strayed into the political realm. In October 2013, during the opening prayer, he said during the government shutdown, "Save us from the madness. Deliver us from the hypocrisy of attempting to sound reasonable while being unreasonable. Remove the burdens of those who are the collateral damage of this government shutdown, transforming negatives into positives."  

Black holds a nonpartisan position and was appointed by Sen. Bill Frist in 2003, a Tennessee Republican who was the majority leader at the time. 

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

