My 2 Cents: It's Tough Keeping Up With Our Leaders In Washington

It's impossible to keep up with what our leaders are doing in Washington, but I've got to tell you it's devolving into a real three ring circus.

Two well-known Republican Senators Corker of Tennessee and Flake of Arizona both tore into the President as extremely un-Presidential, with Corker going to far as to compare the White House to daycare center to rein in the commander in chief.

Both are quitting Congress, they also appeared likely to lose re-election.

Meanwhile, the investigation into whether the Trump campaign worked with the Russians to win the election has turned 180 degrees, and now the Clinton Campaign and Democratic National Committee is drawing scrutiny.

The intelligence report, unsubstantiated thus far, that sparked the Trump investigation apparently was paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.

And if that's not enough, the House Intelligence Committee has announced it will investigate the Uranium deal during the Obama Administration that saw the main ingredient for nuclear bombs sold by the U.S. to our primary nuclear enemy Russia. Turns out during the time the deal was made, the FBI may have been investigating some of the Russians involved in the deal for bribery, and didn't inform Congress about their concerns.

What's next...

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.