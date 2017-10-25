Russ Nets Triple-Double; Melo, Adams With Double-Doubles In Win - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Russ Nets Triple-Double; Melo, Adams With Double-Doubles In Win Over Pacers

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Indiana's Lance Stephenson wants to know the name of the cologne Oklahoma City's Carmelo Anthony is wearing. (AP photo) Indiana's Lance Stephenson wants to know the name of the cologne Oklahoma City's Carmelo Anthony is wearing. (AP photo)
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Paul George was held to 10 points against his former team, but Russell Westbrook’s triple-double picked up the slack and helped the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 114-96 on Wednesday night.

The Pacers traded George to Oklahoma City after it became public knowledge that he didn’t plan on staying with the team long-term. He fouled out with 6:15 remaining after playing just 19 minutes.

Westbrook finished with 28 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Carmelo Anthony had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and Steven Adams added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Thunder, who snapped a two-game skid.

Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, who were sent from Oklahoma City to Indiana as part of the George deal, both started against their former team. Oladipo scored 35 points. Darren Collison added 18 points for the Pacers.

The Thunder led 54-48 at halftime behind 15 points from Anthony and 11 points and 10 assists from Westbrook. Oladipo scored 21 points before the break.

Oklahoma City got it going early in the second half. A 3-pointer by Josh Huestis put the Thunder ahead 70-57. A driving layup by Westbrook expanded the lead to 82-66 with about three minutes left in the period.

Westbrook had eight rebounds when he sat down to rest late in the third period. He returned in the fourth quarter and grabbed his 10th rebound with just under five minutes remaining.

The Thunder visits the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday. Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins banked in a buzzer beater from near half-court to beat the Thunder 115-113 last Sunday.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • OKC Dodgers

    Cheer on the OKC Dodgers. Get your tickets and team information today.

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.