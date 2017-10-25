Red Dirt Diaries: 31 Days Of Halloween

Halloween is less than a week away and chances are you already have your kid’s costume ready.

Halloween is less than a week away and chances are you already have your kid’s costume ready.

But if you don't, a metro mother is out to prove the holiday doesn't have to be filled with fright.

Caitlin Redding Taylor started look at the possibility of making her seven-month-old daughter’s Halloween outfit after getting sticker shock from online costume prices.

“They were really fantastic and precious, but it was a lot of money to spend on something she would only wear one time,” says Taylor.

She was so good at the one outfit that she joked on social media that she would do 31 days of Halloween. Her friends made sure it wasn’t just a joke and Taylor got to stitching.

Taylor's goal is to snap a pic of little Eliza in the homemade outfits and post them each day of the month.

“I wanted to do all 31 customers for less than $100,” says Taylor, who says she’s spent $68 so far.

There’s Eliza as an old lady, a lumberjack and the Stay Puft Marshmallow man.

You can see all the pictures on Taylor’s public Facebook page .

“I have no idea what I’m going to do about this in the future, but it sparked so ideas for sure,” says Taylor.