Fall Chili

  • 2 pounds ground beef
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 green and red pepper, chopped
  • 1 1/2 cup cubed butternut squash
  • 1 can tomato sauce
  • 1 can fire roasted tomatoes
  • 1 can black beans, drained
  • 1 box of your favorite chili seasoning mix (I use the one in the Braum's fresh market)
  • 1 cup beef broth
  • 1 cup Bloody Mary mix
  • Serve with: corn chips, cheese, sour cream, avocado slices and cilantro
  1. Sauté the veggies in a large stock pot.
  2. Add in the ground beef and all of the other ingredients while the meat is in cooked.
  3. Stir together and then place the lid on the chili and allow it to cook for 1-2 hours.
  4. This can also be prepared in a slow cooker.
  5. Cook on low for 6 hours.
  6. Serve with your favorite accompaniments!

