Judge removes fatal shooting from ex-Tulsa officer's record - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Copy-Judge removes fatal shooting from ex-Tulsa officer's record

Posted: Updated:

By JUSTIN JUOZAPAVICIUS
Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A judge has removed a manslaughter case from a white former Oklahoma police officer's record after she asked to have it expunged.

District Judge William LaFortune ruled Wednesday that all documents in former Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby's case in the 2016 shooting death of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher will be sealed.

Shelby filed the request in August, three months after being acquitted.

She shot Crutcher, who was black and unarmed, after encountering him on a road. Crutcher's vehicle was in the middle of the road.

Shelby returned to work in an administrative capacity two days after her acquittal but resigned in July, saying she felt isolated from other officers. She was later sworn in as a reserve Rogers County sheriff's deputy.

Her case will only be accessible by court order.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.