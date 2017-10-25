Suspect Involved In Standoff With Police In NW OKC Neighborhood

A standoff situation is unfolding in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

It's happening in the 8700 block of NW 90th St., near the intersection of W. Britton Road and N. County Line Road.

According to reports, authorities were in the neighborhood to serve an arrest warrant on an individual in a drive-by shooting investigation. While in the neighborhood, officers allegedly spotted the suspect going inside a home. That suspect is now believed to be holed up inside that home.

A police tactical has been called to the scene.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story.

