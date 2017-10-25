Suspect Arrested After Standoff With Police In NW OKC Neighborhood

A suspect is in custody following a standoff with police in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon.

It's happened at a home in the 8700 block of NW 90th St., near the intersection of W. Britton Road and N. County Line Road.

According to reports, authorities were in the neighborhood to serve an arrest warrant on an individual connected to five drive-by shooting investigations. While in the neighborhood, officers allegedly spotted the suspect going inside a home. That suspect holed up inside that home and remained inside for more than two hours.

A police tactical was called to the scene and authorities shut down NW 90th Street, between Cindy Road and Aaron Drive. A bomb squad was also called out. Just after 5:30 p.m., authorities said the suspect surrendered. The suspect still has not yet been identified.