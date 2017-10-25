OK House Minority Leader Announces Resignation, Ends Gubernatorial Run

It’s been a very unusual night as republicans and democrats fight over a proposed cigarette tax.

Oklahoma House Minority Leader Scott Inman is resigning from the legislature and discontinuing his run for Governor.

In an email sent to News 9 Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Inman announced his decision to step down from the legislature beginning in 2018, citing "stresses and strains" of career, time away from family and wrongly prioritizing life’s decisions.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking with News 9 and News9.com for more information.