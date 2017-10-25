3.1 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Noble County

A small earthquake was recorded in Noble County, in northern Oklahoma, Wednesday morning.

The 3.1 magnitude temblor was recorded at 10:17 a.m., about a mile from the town of Hayward, Oklahoma, or about 56 miles north of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of three miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 or 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.