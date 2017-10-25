Jeff Glor Named Anchor of CBS Evening News - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Jeff Glor Named Anchor of CBS Evening News

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Emmy-award winning CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor has been named anchor of the CBS Evening News, the network's flagship evening news broadcast, it was announced today by CBS News President David Rhodes.

Glor has reported across the globe for virtually all CBS News broadcasts and digital platforms in his 10 years with the network. He has anchored numerous breaking news stories, including most recently in the field for Hurricane Irma and in the studio for the Las Vegas shootings.

Glor was a lead anchor on CBSN, CBS' 24/7 streaming news service, during its critical launch period. As CBSN continues to grow, Glor will maintain a prominent presence on the digital streaming channel.

"Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance – from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time," Rhodes said in a statement. "In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the Evening News into a digital future."

"CBS News has an extraordinary history that is meaningful to so many," Glor said. "I am beyond grateful to continue to play a role in its future."

Anthony Mason, who served as interim anchor of the broadcast in recent months, will continue in his role as CBS News senior national correspondent and co-host of "CBS This Morning: Saturday."

"Anthony is a vital part of our CBS News anchor team and we thank him for stepping up during this important transition," said Rhodes. "We are so grateful to continue to have Anthony's contribution particularly to 'CBS Sunday Morning' but to all our other broadcasts and platforms as well."

"CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor" will launch later this year and feature regular contributions from a core team of correspondents. The program will continue to be produced by CBS News executive editor and CBS Evening News executive producer Steve Capus.

Glor, 42, joined CBS News in 2007 as a correspondent based in New York. Glor covered some of the biggest breaking news stories of the last decade, including the shootings at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the landfall of Superstorm Sandy. He won an Emmy in 2011 for a "CBS Sunday Morning" story.

Glor has traveled around the world to bring original reporting to CBS News viewers. Recently, Glor reported from Alaska on permafrost degradation and was in Jackson, Wyoming, for the first solar eclipse visible coast to coast since 1918. He also reported on how NASA engineers are working to bring supersonic travel back to commercial aviation with lower sonic booms.

As a correspondent for "CBS This Morning" and "60 Minutes Sports," Glor filed reports recently from Greenland, Newfoundland, Alaska, Africa and Ireland, to name a few. For the CBS Evening News, Glor's ongoing series of reports on the recall crisis at General Motors and Takata sent him across the U.S. to find survivors, stories and information that were kept hidden from the public for years.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 3.1 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Noble County

    3.1 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Noble County

    [File Photo][File Photo]

    A small earthquake was recorded in Noble County, in northern Oklahoma, Wednesday morning.

    More >>

    A small earthquake was recorded in Noble County, in northern Oklahoma, Wednesday morning.

    More >>

  • Jeff Glor Named Anchor of CBS Evening News

    Jeff Glor Named Anchor of CBS Evening News

    Emmy-award winning CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor has been named anchor of the CBS Evening News, the network's flagship evening news broadcast, it was announced today by CBS News President David Rhodes. Glor has reported across the globe for virtually all CBS News broadcasts and digital platforms in his 10 years with the network. He has anchored numerous breaking news stories, including most recently in the field for Hurricane Irma and in the studio for the Las Vegas shootings. Gl...More >>
    Emmy-award winning CBS News correspondent Jeff Glor has been named anchor of the CBS Evening News, the network's flagship evening news broadcast, it was announced today by CBS News President David Rhodes. Glor has reported across the globe for virtually all CBS News broadcasts and digital platforms in his 10 years with the network. He has anchored numerous breaking news stories, including most recently in the field for Hurricane Irma and in the studio for the Las Vegas shootings. Gl...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.