Multiple Injuries Reported In Calumet Crash

Multiple injuries were reported Wednesday morning after a crash involving a passenger van in Calumet.

The crash happened near 164th and Calumet Road, the Canadian County sheriff's office reported. The vehicle reportedly rolled over several times during the crash.

Paramedics are treating six people after the crash. One person was taken to OU Medical Center via medical helicopter.

