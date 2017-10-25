OKC Council Considers Change In Median Ordinance

A proposed city ordinance could spark a resurgence of panhandlers in the metro.

In 2015, a median ordinance was passed banning pedestrians from sitting and standing in a median based on size.

The City is considering a move in their focus from the size of the median to the speed limit.

It would restrict only medians on streets with speed limits of 40 mph or higher.

This change, the city attorney said, is best for public safety by reducing death or life-threatening injury.

If it passes, panhandling would once again be allowed on over 100 medians in Oklahoma City.

The American Civil Liberties of Oklahoma is suing Oklahoma City over its current panhandling laws, saying the considered change isn't enough.

There's a City Council meeting on Nov. 7 to vote on this change.

If it passes, it'll will take effect December 7.