Good Samaritans Save Resident During Warr Acres House Fire

Total strangers come together to save a man from his burning home.

News 9 was on the scene Tuesday night when the fire happened.

Catelyn Goodner said she was on her way home when she saw flames shooting out of the house located near NW 47 and Ann Arbor.

When she didn't see any activity outside the house she said she knew something was wrong and called 911.

Soon, others also stopped and discovered there was someone inside the burning home.

"The guy opened the front door and they were pulling the old man out by his ankles. His name was Jerry Bell. He was upset they were waking him up from his nap. They pulled him out to the front porch," Goodner told News 9.

Goodner said she spotted oxygen tanks inside the home as well and instructed everyone to go across the street for their own safety.