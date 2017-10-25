City Council Votes To Move Forward In Process To Change Norman Street Name

Hundreds of people in Norman are joining a petition to change the name of one of the city's historic streets.

A controversial street in Norman could be renamed as early as next month.

DeBarr Avenue, which honors known Ku Klux Klan leader Edwin DeBarr, is prompting the City of Norman to call for change.

After a lot of public comment, it came down to the wire Tuesday night with the council voting in favor of facilitating change.

It voted to send the issue to the oversight committee in November. An amendment also passed saying, once the policy change is made, DeBarr Avenue will be renamed on June 1.

Current policy mandates at least 75 percent of property owners on the street in question sign a petition supporting the change.

So far, efforts have garnered about 50 percent.

While a name change has not been decided, City Council member Breea Clark has previously proposed renaming the street after OU professor and civil rights activist George Henderson.