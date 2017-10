A suspect is on the run after a police chase throughout southeast Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police said the crash ended hours earlier near SE 15 and Fairmont.

The chase started just after midnight Wednesday and reportedly started with a traffic stop.

The chase ended in a crash near SE 15 and Genesee Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male.

He jumped out of the car running from officers. Air One assisted in the search. Police called off the search without finding their suspect.

Even though police say they weren't able to locate a suspect in this case, they said they found a cat in the trunk of the car.