Residents Safe After Fire Breaks Out At Warr Acres Home

Fire crews responded to a house fire in the Warr Acres area, Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived at the scene near NW 50th & Ann Arbor Avenue, located near Putnam City High School around 7:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, everyone in the home made it out safely.

At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the blaze.

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.