Edmond Home Targeted Twice By Burglars And Vandals

An Edmond mom is concerned that her home has been broken into not once but twice. She’s now warning neighbors through the Nextdoor app, so they can be on the lookout for suspicious activity.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you,” said Christy Forman.

Forman said the break-ins happened about a month apart. The latest time, the intruder left their mark on her front door. They used a black marker and drew small swastikas.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know what it meant,” said Forman.

What terrifies her more than graffiti on the door, is that someone has been lurking in her home late at night.

“I woke up about three o’clock in the morning,” said Forman. “Noticed my back window was open and everything in my purse was strewn out on my counter. My first thought was my son but I went in and he was sleeping. He said ‘No mom, I didn’t do it.”

Forman said her money, credit cards and driver’s license were taken. They also took the screens off her windows and left the backyard gate propped open with bricks. The most recent time, Forman's 12-year-old son heard someone in their home.

“I called 911,” said Forman. “Grabbed him, ran to my bedroom and locked the door until the police arrived.”

She knew it was time to take her family's safety serious.

“It was horrifying,” said Forman. “My son hasn’t been able to sleep. We did get an alarm system put in. Not something that was really in our budget but for our safety, my child’s safety. It’s priceless.”

She suspects teenagers are behind the break-ins but police have not named any suspects or made any arrests. .

“I’ve given police all the information,” said Forman. “So hopefully they will find who did it and take action.”

Christy says her neighborhood has also been targeted by car burglars and vandals lately.