OKC Proposes Water Rate Hike

NEWS

OKC Proposes Water Rate Hike

Posted: Updated:
You could see a slight uptick in your water bill come January.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

You could see a slight uptick in your water bill come January.

Tuesday, Oklahoma City announced a proposal for a rate hike.

The Utilities Department says the average customer will pay $3.36 more per month.

The city calls it a long-term plan to better deliver water from Southeast Oklahoma and improve infrastructure in the metro.

“They will see an impact in service reliability and continuity we are able to provide in extreme events,” said Utilities Department Spokeswoman Jennifer McClintock.

Part of the $45 million generated over the next four years under the rate increase will help provide a second Atoka pipeline to Southeast Oklahoma.

The new 100-mile pipeline will sit right next to the current one which city leaders say is around 60 years old.

City council is expected to vote on the hike Tuesday, November 21.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
