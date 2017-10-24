One Critically Injured In Stabbing At Penn Square Mall, Suspect At Large

Police are searching for the suspect involved in a stabbing at Penn Square Mall, Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the call went out as a fight in the food court of the mall. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed twice on the left side of his torso.

The victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. So far, police have not released a description.

