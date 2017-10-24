Big Names In Christian Music Coming To OKC For Winter Jam 2018 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Big Names In Christian Music Coming To OKC For Winter Jam 2018

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Skillet, a Grammy nominated, Platinum selling, and Billboard Music Award winning group will headline the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular. 

Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music.

"We are so excited to be back on Winter Jam in 2018,” said Skillet’s John Cooper. “I'm looking forward to playing with great artists, talking about faith with great friends, and playing for the legendary crowds that attend Winter Jam!”

Presented by Holt International, Winter Jam’s 46-city Eastern U.S. tour will also feature Kari Jobe, Building 429, John Crist, KB, NewSong, Jordan Feliz, and a message from author, speaker and evangelist Nick Hall. In addition, the Pre-Jam Party will feature artists Dan Bremnes, Mallary Hope, and Westover.

Kicking-off January 5 at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, the tour will visit numerous major venues across the country, stopping at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on March 17, among others, before concluding March 31 at Lexington, Kentucky’s Rupp Arena. 

"I can’t wait to see what God is going to do on Winter Jam 2018,” said tour creator and NewSong co-founder, Eddie Carswell. “Every year He amazes us with His presence and the people He draws to each venue to hear the Gospel. We hope everyone can make it out this year. It’s going to be a show to remember.”

For further information, visit jamtour.com or turningpointpr.com. Follow Winter Jam on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.