Another OK Legislature 'Fee' Deemed Unconstitutional

The Oklahoma Supreme court has struck down another fee created by the state legislature; this one against electric and hybrid vehicles.

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled the Motor Fuels Tax Fee (HB 1449) was unconstitutional on the basis that it was a revenue bill passed in the last five days of session, and needed three-fourths of the legislature’s support.

The Republican-majority legislature tried to get the bill through with a simple majority. The Cigarette Tax was also passed in a similar fashion and was also ultimately deemed unconstitutional as well.

The bill, HB 1449, placed a $100 registration fee on electric vehicles and a $30 registration fee on hybrid vehicles.

Unlike the Cigarette Tax, however, the Motor Fuels Tax Fee was only expected to generate approximately $500,000 in revenue. Its failure does not greatly impact the ongoing budget debacle.

Gov. Mary Fallin issued the following statement regarding the court's decision: