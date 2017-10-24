Amazon Donates $15K to STEM Programs - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Amazon Donates $15K to STEM Programs

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Internet giant Amazon showed their support for STEM programs at a metro school.

On Monday, Amazon donated $15,000 to Oklahoma's School of Science and Mathematics.

School officials say the money will help the school provide wireless internet to it students. It will also help with a new engineering seminar, created to introduce students to different disciplines.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Another OK Legislature 'Fee' Deemed Unconstitutional

    Another OK Legislature 'Fee' Deemed Unconstitutional

    [AP Photo][AP Photo]

    The Oklahoma Supreme court has struck down another fee created by the state legislature; this one against electric and hybrid vehicles.

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Supreme court has struck down another fee created by the state legislature; this one against electric and hybrid vehicles.

    More >>

  • Big Names In Christian Music Coming To OKC For Winter Jam 2018

    Big Names In Christian Music Coming To OKC For Winter Jam 2018

    Skillet, a Grammy nominated, Platinum selling, and Billboard Music Award winning group will headline the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular.  Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music. "We are so excited to be back on Winter Jam in 2018,” said Skillet’s John Cooper. “I'm looking forward to playing with great artists, talking about faith with ...More >>
    Skillet, a Grammy nominated, Platinum selling, and Billboard Music Award winning group will headline the Winter Jam 2018 Tour Spectacular.  Among the biggest annual tours in the world, Winter Jam is once again set to showcase a lineup of some of the best and brightest names in Christian music. "We are so excited to be back on Winter Jam in 2018,” said Skillet’s John Cooper. “I'm looking forward to playing with great artists, talking about faith with ...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.