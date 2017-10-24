Joint Budget Committee To Meet Tuesday To Discuss Plan

Lawmakers are getting to work on their newly proposed budget.

Republicans announced their plan Monday without input from the Democrats.

Lawmakers knew they'd have to find another way forward 75 days ago, but neither side has been able to find common ground.

The proposal announced only by Republicans includes a $0.06 cent tax on gas, $1.50 tax on cigarettes as well as a return of the earned income tax credit refund.

It also comes with pay raises for teachers and public employees.

It does not however include an increase in the gross production tax on oil and gas, something Democrats have said they need in a budget to support it.

"This package is not perfect but it is very good, and I think it is something that all parties should support," Gov. Mary Fallin said at the news conference.

That may not be the case from within the governor's own party. Posting on Facebook Monday, Republican Rep. Roger Ford said the budget will "go down in flames."

He also wrote, "The plan presented by the Governor this morning does NOT represent the platforms of either the Republican or Democrat party, so I'm not sure who or what it represents. This has been the most childish process I have ever witnessed and I'm ashamed to be a part of it."

The Republicans still need to gain 21 votes from their Democratic colleagues to pass this budget. There are rumors there's another plan that Republicans could pass with a simple 51-vote majority but if there are more like Ford out there, they may have problems in their own backyard.

Fallin would also have to amend the special session to include several of the proposals. The joint budget committee is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the plan.