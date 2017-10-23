OKCPS Votes To Rename Schools Named After Confederate Leaders

Oklahoma City Public Schools will vote on the renaming three elementary schools named after Confederate leaders in a future meeting.

In a unanimous vote the Oklahoma City Public School Board supported the renaming of three schools in the district named after Confederate leaders.

OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora released the following statement:

On October 23, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education voted to move forward with changing the names of three elementary schools originally dedicated to Confederate leaders: Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Isaac Stand Watie. As the district begins the input process to determine the names these facilities will bear moving forward, I hope to use it as a teachable moment for our students and to establish a positive image and a sense of pride for these school communities to carry them into the future.

District officials broke down the estimated cost for replacing the names of each school. It totals more than $40,000 for all three.

Now, community outreach begins. The district launched a public survey Monday night asking for recommendations on replacement names. Click here for information concerning the public survey.

