Adoptive Father Of 3-Year-Old Sherin Matthews Back In Custody

The father of a missing 3-year-old North Texas girl is back in police custody after he voluntarily submitted to questioning in his daughter’s disappearance.

A Richardson police spokesman says Wesley Matthews was charged Monday afternoon with first-degree felony injury to a child, a crime punishable by up to life imprisonment. Sgt. Kevin Perlich (PUR’-lihk) said bond has been set at $1 million for Matthews.

Perlich said the 37-year-old adoptive father of Sherin Matthews submitted to questioning voluntarily, but the particulars of his answers that might have led to the charge have not yet been explained. However, Perlich said Wesley Matthews gave different answers to police questions than before.

Previously, the father had told police he ordered the girl to stand outside the family home at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 7 as punishment for not drinking her milk. Investigators are awaiting confirmation that the body of a young child found Sunday morning in a culvert about a half-mile from the home is that of the missing girl.

