The Yale Theater is 99 years old and will soon be renovated by developers Steve Mason and Aimee Ahpeatone.

You can still help a renovation project in the Capitol Hill district that developers hope will turn the area into the city’s new hotspot.

“It is so important to be a gathering spot,” says Mason says about the $1,500,000 renovation.

The plan is for the 200-person space to have a 1930's vibe and be a community space used for weddings, concerts and more.

“People are getting the bug for Capitol Hill,” says Ahpeatone about the recent development plans in the area.

You can help their vision by voting on the project during an online competition with other renovation projects across the nation.

People have until Oct 31st to vote for the project at www.voteyourmainstreet.org.

The winning projects could receive $150,000 in grant money from National Geographic.