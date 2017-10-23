NBA: Officials Missed Towns' Illegal Screen That Freed Wiggins - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NBA: Officials Missed Towns' Illegal Screen That Freed Wiggins

Posted: Updated:
By Ben Smith, News9.com
Connect
NEW YORK CITY -

The NBA has released its Last Two Minute Report from Sunday’s 115-113 loss to Minnesota and admitted Karl-Anthony Towns got away with an illegal screen on Paul George in the final seconds.

George was taken out by Towns’ wide-set screen that freed Andrew Wiggins to make the 25-foot, buzzer-beating three to give the T-Wolves a victory.

Here is the NBA’s statement on the play:

“While contact is hard, this is a close play in transition. Multiple angles show Towns (MIN) establishes a screening position in George’s (OKC) path before the contact and he absorbs the contact when it occurs. However, his stance is wide and contact occurs to his leg area, which makes the screen illegal.”

Also of note, the league noticed Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau signaling for a timeout after Carmelo Anthony’s go-ahead three. If the crew had seen Thibs’ calling the TO when the Wolves had none left, it would have resulted in a technical foul on the visitors.

“After the made shot, with no timeouts remaining for either team, Coach Thibodeau (MIN) can be seen quickly signaling a timeout behind the back of the slot official and then immediately waving his players up the court. By the time the referee is in a position to notice Thibodeau, he is not signaling a timeout and play moves up the court.”

The Thunder moves on from the loss and faces familiar faces Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

  • ThunderMore>>

  • NBA: Officials Missed Towns' Illegal Screen That Freed Wiggins

    NBA: Officials Missed Towns' Illegal Screen That Freed Wiggins

    The NBA has released its Last Two Minute Report from Sunday’s 115-113 loss to Minnesota and admitted Karl-Anthony Towns got away with an illegal screen on Paul George in the final seconds.

    More >>

    The NBA has released its Last Two Minute Report from Sunday’s 115-113 loss to Minnesota and admitted Karl-Anthony Towns got away with an illegal screen on Paul George in the final seconds.

    More >>

  • Thunder Give Up Double-Double To Gobert, Fall to Jazz 96-87

    Thunder Give Up Double-Double To Gobert, Fall to Jazz 96-87

    AP photoAP photo

    Oklahoma City's All-Star trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony were bottled up in the first half by an active Utah defense. By the time George and Anthony got going, the come-from-behind climb was too steep. Anthony scored a game-high 26 and George added 22. Westbrook was held to six points on 2-for-11 shooting. He was held to single digits just twice in the two previous regular seasons.

    More >>

    Oklahoma City's All-Star trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony were bottled up in the first half by an active Utah defense. By the time George and Anthony got going, the come-from-behind climb was too steep. Anthony scored a game-high 26 and George added 22. Westbrook was held to six points on 2-for-11 shooting. He was held to single digits just twice in the two previous regular seasons.

    More >>

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.