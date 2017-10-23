Murder Charges For Teenagers After Man Killed By Rock Thrown From Highway Overpass

A young Thunder fan from Elk City donated his allowance to the Thunder to help the team keep Russell Westbrook.More >>
A young Thunder fan from Elk City donated his allowance to the Thunder to help the team keep Russell Westbrook.More >>
Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.More >>
Democratic attorneys general from 17 states are calling on Congress to abandon legislation backed by the National Rifle Association that would allow concealed-carry gun permits issued in one state to be valid in all states.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.