Murder Charges For Teenagers After Man Killed By Rock Thrown From Highway Overpass

By Associated Press
FLINT, Michigan -

Five teenagers have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Michigan man who was killed by a rock that smashed through the windshield of a vehicle in which he was riding.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says the teens are 15 to 17 years old and are being charged as adults. He announced the charges Monday, five days after Ken White was killed on Interstate 75. White was a passenger in the vehicle.

Investigators say rocks or chunks of concrete were thrown from an I-75 overpass, 80 miles north of Detroit. No other injuries were reported, but other vehicles were damaged.

