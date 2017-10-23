Packaged Vegetables Recalled For Listeria Concerns At Wal-Mart, - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Packaged Vegetables Recalled For Listeria Concerns At Wal-Mart, Target, Trader Joe's

By Associated Press
SALINAS, California -

A California company has voluntarily recalled packaged vegetables distributed throughout the U.S. and Canada because of possible bacterial contamination.

Mann Packing of Salinas says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the products. The recall was ordered last week after random testing in Canada turned up a single positive result for listeria.

The vegetables have “best if used by” dates from Oct. 11 through Oct. 20.

The recalled brands are: Signature Farms products sold at Albertsons; Archer Farms products sold at Target; kohlrabi salad blends sold at Trader Joe’s; several varieties of broccoli and cauliflower sold at Walmart; and at least 30 Mann branded bags of veggies.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

