Teen Boys Accused Of Starting SW OKC House Fire

Two Oklahoma City teens are facing complaints of arson after allegedly starting a house fire on the southwest side of the metro.

It happened on Oct. 19 at a home near SW 48th Street and S. Land Avenue. Fire investigators say that the residents told them that someone threw something inside the home through a window and that is what started the fire.

When fire crews arrived on scene they saw smoke coming from the front door of the home, but the fire itself was very small and easily contained. No damage estimate was reported.

Oklahoma City Police caught up with two teen boys, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, believed to have been involved in starting the fire. Bother were arrested on a complaint of first-degree arson. Their names have not been released due to their age. 

