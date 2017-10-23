GOP Announces Highlights Of Budget Package To End Special Sessio - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

GOP Announces Highlights Of Budget Package To End Special Session

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state GOP is close to pushing a budget through and ending the special session, a source told News 9 Monday morning.

According to a News 9 source close to the Republican side of the negotiations, their caucus had a fix for the state’s embattled budget, without needing votes from Democrats.

According to the source, the budget was a consensus between Republican Gov. Mary Fallin and the leaders of her party as a way to “fully fix the problem” of the state’s $215 million budget hole. Fallin announced the highlights of the deal at a press conference Monday morning. Democrats were not invited. 

The proposed budget includes at $3,000 teacher pay raise, a $1,000 pay raise for public employees, a reintroduction of the earned income tax credit refund. It does not, however, include an increase in the tax on the gross production (GPT) on oil and gas. 

Members have worked for nearly a month to reach an agreement across the aisle but talks while the fall’s special session has been in recess have proved fruitless. At the heart of the negotiations is whether to raise the GPT in the state. Republicans do not want an increase above the current 2 percent tax, Democrats said they will accept nothing less than 5 percent. The source said House Minority Leader Scott Inman, D-Del City, called anything below 5 percent “an insult.”

Fallin also said the package includes a $1.50 cigarette tax, a $0.06 fuel tax increase, revised taxes on alcohol and restore earned income tax credit. 

The source said the proposed budget is without Democratic votes or voices at the moment, but said Republicans would rather reach common ground. The plan will need a considerable amount of votes from across the aisle. The source said they weren’t sure if those were there but said 12 Democrats crossed party lines on the previous cigarette tax and added Republican members would begin lobbying Democratic colleagues.

“There are plenty of members who are sick of this crap,” the source said, accusing Democrats of stonewalling negotiations. “This is not how I would draft [the budget] but that’s kind of the point … I’ll vote to raise the GPT but the point is I’m not willing to let the state burn.” 

Democrats, however, who proposed a budget with more compromise based on limited information given to News 9, pushed back against early reports of bipartisan wishes.

“If compromise means giving the other side zero of the things they asked for, then yeah, great compromise.” Rep. Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said on Twitter, adding later the proposal was “completely regressive.”

