Preliminary EF-1 Tornado Damages Riverwind Casino

Cleanup and repairs are underway Monday morning after an EF-1 tornado tore through parts of Seminole, Cleveland and McClain counties.

News 9 was outside the Riverwind Casino where it found itself in the path of a tornado, leaving guests with no time to brace for Mother Nature.

Videos posted to social media showed a deluge of waterfalls pouring down onto Riverwind patrons after the tornado ripped across the building.

Gov. Mary Fallin was among those attending a Beach Boys benefit concert when the storm hit.

"I looked up toward the balcony and there's this huge flood of rain coming through the roof into the concert hall," Fallin said.

Also sustaining damage was the attached hotel.

It was forced to evacuate for the weekend, with windows and a large piece of the building's facade blown away.