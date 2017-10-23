Safety Commission Bans 5 Chemicals Found In Infant Toys

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission voted on Wednesday to permanently ban five dangerous chemicals often found in toys used by small children.

The chemicals come from phthalates, a chemical substance used to soften items like toys or kitchenware.

Common items with phathalates in them include bottles, pacifiers and teething rings. The use of phthalates has been associated with asthma, breast cancer, increased risk of allergies, ADHD, obesity, type II diabetes, neurodevelopmental issues and autism spectrum disorders, the commission said in their ruling.

“Children’s toys should be safe. Parents shouldn’t have to worry that the toys they buy on the shelves contain something that will make their family sick,?” consumer health advocate and U.S. PIRG Education Fund representative, Dev Gowda, said.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has banned the following five chemicals from entering the U.S. marketplace: