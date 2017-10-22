Justin Timberlake Invited Back To Super Bowl Halftime Show

The fate of Bowe Bergdahl -- the Army sergeant who pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by leaving his post in 2009 in Afghanistan -- now rests in the hands of a judge.More >>
The fate of Bowe Bergdahl -- the Army sergeant who pleaded guilty to endangering his comrades by leaving his post in 2009 in Afghanistan -- now rests in the hands of a judge.More >>
President Donald Trump warned House Republicans on Sunday that 2018 would be a political failure for the GOP and disappointment for the nation if they fail on tax overhaul.More >>
President Donald Trump warned House Republicans on Sunday that 2018 would be a political failure for the GOP and disappointment for the nation if they fail on tax overhaul.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.