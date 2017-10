Three people were arrested this morning for a carjacking in El Reno.

Police say the male victim was giving a ride to a woman and man. Once the ride reached Radio and Elm, the woman pulled a gun on the driver, taking his wallet and phone along with the car.

El Reno Police were able to ping the stolen cell phone. It was located near SE 29th and High. Oklahoma City Police then made a routine traffic stop and arrested those inside the stolen vehicle.

Identities of neither the victim nor arrested have been released.