AP Top 25: Sooners, Cowboys Each Drop One Spot

Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton has announced the hiring of Scott Sutton, the winningest coach in Oral Roberts history and a former Cowboy, as an assistant on his staff.More >>
Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving No. 10 Oklahoma State a 13-10 victory over Texas on Saturday.More >>
Rodney Anderson ran 22 yards for the go-ahead score with 7 seconds remaining, Baker Mayfield threw for 410 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and No. 9 Oklahoma rallied for a wild 42-35 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night.More >>
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.More >>
Oklahoma State head basketball coach Mike Boynton has announced the hiring of Scott Sutton, the winningest coach in Oral Roberts history and a former Cowboy, as an assistant on his staff.More >>
As week after a rash of upsets gave the poll a shake-up, the first eight teams in the Top 25 released Sunday were unchanged. Alabama remains a unanimous No. 1 in the media poll. Penn State is No. 2 and Georgia is No. 3. Undefeated TCU and Wisconsin round out the top five.More >>
Oklahoma City's All-Star trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony were bottled up in the first half by an active Utah defense. By the time George and Anthony got going, the come-from-behind climb was too steep. Anthony scored a game-high 26 and George added 22. Westbrook was held to six points on 2-for-11 shooting. He was held to single digits just twice in the two previous regular seasons.More >>
C.J. Cochran made five saves and recorded a shutout in his first-ever USL Playoffs start to lead the sixth seed OKC Energy FC to a 1-0 upset over third seed Reno 1868 FC in the quarterfinal round of the USL Playoffs Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
