Business Owner Rushes To Tornado Damage In Norman

NEWS

Business Owner Rushes To Tornado Damage In Norman

Posted: Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma -

A tornado hit Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday night, leaving damage to some businesses.

Reports first came in from Riverwind Casino of roof damage and flooding. Casino officials tell News 9 they are still assessing the damage.

Not too far from the casino, a man named Billy Herron stood on the street looking onto his family-owned business. Herron owns Pergola Supreme.

He was watching the storm pass at his home in Blanchard when his wife saw a report that Riverwind Casino was hit. Herron said, “And then we got nervous.”

Herron and his wife drove toward Norman. They saw Highway 9 blocked off, and noticed damaged trees and power lines. Then they turned the corner and found their business torn apart.

“That’s my arbor I built. It weighs probably 500 pounds,” said Herron as he pointed at a large chunk of wood, “It just blew across like it was nothing.”

The good news is Herron’s business is covered by renter’s insurance and he plans to rebuild right away.

“I hope our customers understand that it may be a little bit before they get their job.”

Herron has seen the rave of Oklahoma’s tornados. “It could have been a lot worse. There could have been nothing. You know, at least there is still some building standing.”

