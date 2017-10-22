Thunder Give Up Double-Double To Gobert, Fall to Jazz 96-87

Oklahoma City's All-Star trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony were bottled up in the first half by an active Utah defense. By the time George and Anthony got going, the come-from-behind climb was too steep. Anthony scored a game-high 26 and George added 22. Westbrook was held to six points on 2-for-11 shooting. He was held to single digits just twice in the two previous regular seasons.More >>
Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 105-84 on Thursday night in their first regular-season game with All-Star additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.More >>
C.J. Cochran made five saves and recorded a shutout in his first-ever USL Playoffs start to lead the sixth seed OKC Energy FC to a 1-0 upset over third seed Reno 1868 FC in the quarterfinal round of the USL Playoffs Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
Rodney Anderson ran 22 yards for the go-ahead score with 7 seconds remaining, Baker Mayfield threw for 410 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and No. 9 Oklahoma rallied for a wild 42-35 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night.More >>
Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving No. 10 Oklahoma State a 13-10 victory over Texas on Saturday.More >>
