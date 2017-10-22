'Zombie' Event Staged At State Capitol To Support Taxes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'Zombie' Event Staged At State Capitol To Support Taxes

By Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma anti-tax "zombies" were pushed away from the state Capitol in mock event by groups supporting tax increases to prevent cuts to social services.

Saturday's event featuring people dressed as zombies was staged by Together Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Policy Institute. Videos are posted on Facebook and Twitter .

Charles Martin of Together Oklahoma says the group supports increasing gross production taxes on oil and gas from 2 percent to 7 percent, which would raise an estimated $400 million.

Many Republican lawmakers oppose that and support a $1.50 per pack cigarette tax increase, which Democrats oppose without a production tax increase to at least 5 percent.

Oklahoma lawmakers are struggling to figure out how to fill a $215 million budget hole.

