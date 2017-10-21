Silver Alert Issued For Moore Man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Silver Alert Issued For Moore Man

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
MOORE, Oklahoma -

Moore Police issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Ronald Haggy late Saturday.

Haggy is a white male who was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt and sweatpants of unknown color.

Haggy was last seen at the Hillcrest Senior Center at 2120 N Broadway.

Anybody with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Moore Police.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Apparent Tornado Causes Damage At Riverwind Casino In Norman

    Apparent Tornado Causes Damage At Riverwind Casino In Norman

    Damage was reported in Norman Saturday night after an apparent tornado hit the Riverwind Casino along Highway 9. News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor were at the scene at about 8:45 p.m. when a tornado spun up quickly before moving eastward along Highway 9. While there have been no reports of injuries, there has been reports of damage in the area, including downed power poles, downed trees and part of the Riverwind Casino sustaining damage. There have also been reports of water ...

    More >>

    Damage was reported in Norman Saturday night after an apparent tornado hit the Riverwind Casino along Highway 9. News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor were at the scene at about 8:45 p.m. when a tornado spun up quickly before moving eastward along Highway 9. While there have been no reports of injuries, there has been reports of damage in the area, including downed power poles, downed trees and part of the Riverwind Casino sustaining damage. There have also been reports of water ...

    More >>

  • Silver Alert Issued For Moore Man

    Silver Alert Issued For Moore Man

    Moore Police issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Ronald Haggy late Saturday. Haggy is a white male who was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt and sweatpants of unknown color. Haggy was last seen at the Hillcrest Senior Center at 2120 N Broadway. Anybody with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Moore Police.More >>
    Moore Police issued a Silver Alert for 71-year-old Ronald Haggy late Saturday. Haggy is a white male who was last seen wearing a bright orange shirt and sweatpants of unknown color. Haggy was last seen at the Hillcrest Senior Center at 2120 N Broadway. Anybody with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Moore Police.More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.