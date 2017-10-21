Silver Alert Issued For Moore Man

Damage was reported in Norman Saturday night after an apparent tornado hit the Riverwind Casino along Highway 9. News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor were at the scene at about 8:45 p.m. when a tornado spun up quickly before moving eastward along Highway 9. While there have been no reports of injuries, there has been reports of damage in the area, including downed power poles, downed trees and part of the Riverwind Casino sustaining damage. There have also been reports of water ...More >>
Damage was reported in Norman Saturday night after an apparent tornado hit the Riverwind Casino along Highway 9. News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor were at the scene at about 8:45 p.m. when a tornado spun up quickly before moving eastward along Highway 9. While there have been no reports of injuries, there has been reports of damage in the area, including downed power poles, downed trees and part of the Riverwind Casino sustaining damage. There have also been reports of water ...More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.