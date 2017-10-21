Energy FC Down Reno 1-0; Advance In USL Playoffs

C.J. Cochran made five saves and recorded a shutout in his first-ever USL Playoffs start to lead the sixth seed OKC Energy FC to a 1-0 upset over third seed Reno 1868 FC in the quarterfinal round of the USL Playoffs Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
Rodney Anderson ran 22 yards for the go-ahead score with 7 seconds remaining, Baker Mayfield threw for 410 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and No. 9 Oklahoma rallied for a wild 42-35 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night.More >>
