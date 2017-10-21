Energy FC Down Reno 1-0; Advance In USL Playoffs

C.J. Cochran made five saves and recorded a shutout in his first-ever USL Playoffs start to lead the sixth seed OKC Energy FC to a 1-0 upset over third seed Reno 1868 FC in the quarterfinal round of the USL Playoffs Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Cochran registered his fifth straight win since replacing Energy FC captain and former starting goalkeeper Cody Laurendi, who suffered a season-ending injury Sept. 20, the last time Energy FC visited Reno.

Wojciech Wojcik scored the eventual game-winning goal for Energy FC in the 41st minute of play. After Juan Pablo Guzman sent a pass to the top of the Reno box for Miguel Gonzalez, Gonzalez touched it to Wojcik, who booted a left-footed shot from the upper left corner of the box past Reno keeper Matt Bersano. The goal gave Energy FC a 1-0 lead it never relinquished.

With the win, Energy FC advances to the semifinal round of the USL Playoffs, where the club will face San Antonio FC in San Antonio. OKC’s match with San Antonio will mark the third consecutive season Energy FC reaches the semifinal round. In 2015, Energy FC defeated Colorado Springs in the semifinal round, before falling to LA Galaxy II in the conference finals, and last season OKC won a come-from-behind thriller over Rio Grand Valley in the quarterfinal round, before falling to Vancouver in the semifinals.

Kickoff for the match next Saturday is 7:30 p.m. The match can be seen live locally on News9 Plus and online on the USL’s YouTube channel.