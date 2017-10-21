Apparent Tornado Causes Damage At Riverwind Casino In Norman

Damage was reported in Norman Saturday night after an apparent tornado hit the Riverwind Casino along Highway 9.

News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor were at the scene at about 8:45 p.m. when a tornado spun up quickly before moving eastward along Highway 9. While there have been no reports of injuries, there has been reports of damage in the area, including downed power poles, downed trees and part of the Riverwind Casino sustaining damage.

There have also been reports of water leakage inside the casino, where The Beach Boys performed Saturday night.

@themahler leaks in the showcase right after Beach Boys pic.twitter.com/gu1XMlSKca — Kim Kennedy (@kjo33) October 22, 2017

Casino spokeswoman Kym Koch said the casino had a roof leak in the concert area, sustaining water damage on casino floors. That area was closed off to the public, and no injuries were reported. The casino did sustain damage on the outside of the building, she said.

Stay tuned to News 9, News9.com and your News 9 app for more information as it is confirmed.