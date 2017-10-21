Mayfield, Anderson Lead No. 9 Sooners Past K-State, 42-35

C.J. Cochran made five saves and recorded a shutout in his first-ever USL Playoffs start to lead the sixth seed OKC Energy FC to a 1-0 upset over third seed Reno 1868 FC in the quarterfinal round of the USL Playoffs Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.More >>
Rodney Anderson ran 22 yards for the go-ahead score with 7 seconds remaining, Baker Mayfield threw for 410 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and No. 9 Oklahoma rallied for a wild 42-35 victory over Kansas State on Saturday night.More >>
A season-high seven ranked teams, including four in the top 10, lost to unranked teams on Friday and Saturday. Defending national champion Clemson and defending Pac-12 champion Washington were the highest ranked teams to lose.More >>
