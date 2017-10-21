OT Interception Saves Cowboys, Beat Texas 13-10 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OT Interception Saves Cowboys, Beat Texas 13-10

By Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas -

Ramon Richards intercepted Sam Ehlinger’s pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving No. 10 Oklahoma State a 13-10 victory over Texas on Saturday. 

The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) scored the winning points on a 34-yard field goal by Ammendola on the first possession of OT. He missed a 29-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. 

Though the field goal came first, Richards didn’t realize the game ended with his play. 

“I thought the offense had to come back,” Richards said. 

Texas (3-4, 2-2) had a first down on the Oklahoma State 12 after a pass interference penalty against A.J. Green. 

Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph passed for 282 yards, failing to reach 300 for the first time in eight games. The Cowboys beat Texas for the fifth straight time in Austin, the most ever by a Longhorns opponent. 

Oklahoma State began the day leading the nation in total offense. The Cowboys ranked second in scoring. 

Just when the Cowboys appeared to be on their way to creating some momentum, they fumbled at the Texas 14 in the second quarter. Texas responded with a 90-yard pass from Ehlinger to John Burt that set up a touchdown. 

The Cowboys remained in the race for a Big 12 championship. They gained a school- record 747 yards against Baylor last week, but produced a relatively low 428 at Texas. Oklahoma State struggled running on first down, enabling Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando’s aggressive pass rush to put pressure on Rudolph. 

The Cowboys are at West Virginia next Saturday. Oklahoma State has won two straight against the Mountaineers.

