Metro Woman Accused Of Unauthorized Credit Card Charges

An investigation started several months ago when a metro man told the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office he had to close two banks accounts and three credit cards due to $20,000 in unauthorized transactions.

He said he'd been dating a woman named Crystal Tims. Authorities said that is one of at least 17 aliases for 35-year-old Crystal Aldridge. In August, someone by that name reportedly checked in to the Aloft Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City, wrongfully using his card there nine times.

Soon after a warrant went out for her arrest in September, an affidavit said she got back in touch with the victim and sent the victim pictures of devastation from Harvey. She claimed she was out of state helping with disaster relief. Sheriff's officials said she also posted pictures on social media.

“That was simply something to do to maybe throw us off or make us think that she’s not around anymore,” said Mark Opgrande with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

This past Monday came another unauthorized charge to the victim's account from a hotel in Ardmore. Investigators found Aldridge there and took her into custody. She gave authorities permission to check her phone.

“We were able to take a look at those pictures and find out that the data that’s included in the pictures like that did not come from a cell phone,” Opgrande said. “It came from Google, a Google image.”

Her bond is set at $500,000.

Oklahoma County investigators said there may be more victims out there and more suspects connected to this case.

Also, Norman Police said right now they have multiple ongoing investigations involving Aldridge as well.

Aldridge previously served seven years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections on a 2007 conviction of uttering forged instruments.